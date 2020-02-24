The 1 Sunscreen That Doesn’t Break Hailey Baldwin Out

The best part about winter? That our skin is finally safe from the sun’s damaging rays, right? Wrong! This is one huge misconception about suncare. You don’t have to be lounging at the beach for hours or dancing the day away at a music festival in California for your skin to soak up UVA and UVB damage. It can happen right from your own couch in the middle of a freezing February too!

We’re really happy to see more of a push in daily sunscreen use in the beauty industry lately, and even top celebs are starting to advocate for it. We know we were thrilled when we saw Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) include a sunscreen pick in her recent list of “favorite current skincare products” on her Instagram Stories!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 sunscreen starting at just $30 at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon!

It was a huge moment for Us to see this EltaMD favorite as one of Bieber’s personal favorites, since we’re such fans of the brand ourselves. She wrote, “Can’t lie I don’t always wear SPF but when I do this is the only one that doesn’t make my skin break out. I’m super sensitive to sunblock.” We love her honesty, because so many of us can relate!

This oil-free sunscreen has over 2,100 reviews on Dermstore…and about 4,500 more on Amazon. To say the very least, shoppers are fans. They say they’ve “noticed a huge improvement” in their acne since they started using it and that it’s “very gentle,” even on sensitive skin. It leaves their face feeling “so smooth” too, creating the perfect canvas for makeup — with no pilling!

This is a mineral sunscreen, which means it physically protects the skin by creating a protective layer, as opposed to chemical sunscreens which don’t often play well with sensitive skin. Mineral sunscreens also don’t have that piercing scent you’d expect from most suncare. Some do leave a ghostly white cast or sticky residue, but EltaMD was sure to avoid that, and considering this product made Bieber’s top 10 list, we’d say the brand succeeded!

This fragrance-free, non-comedogenic sunscreen is great for anyone with acne, rosacea or hyperpigmentation. It’s also recommended for anyone who wants to avoid fast-aging skin or dangerous, cancerous damage. You’ll see quickly why shoppers “keep ordering [it] over and over again,” naming it a “reliable staple” they never want to be without. All it takes is a few seconds following your moisturizer. The silky texture may sink right into skin, leaving it moisturized, clear, youthful and radiant!

