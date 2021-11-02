Kylie Jenner Once Called This Glowy Foundation Her ‘Usual Go-To’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing with foundation: It’s one of those, “can’t live with it, can’t live without it” type of things. While we definitely have our no-makeup days, there are other times when we want our skin to look smooth, even and radiant — especially when people are snapping photos.

The issue is that that coverage often presents problems of its own. Sometimes it’s cakey, sometimes it’s oily and sometimes it oxidizes and leaves us looking orange. Sometimes it even accentuates our wrinkles and pores — or doesn’t cover them up at all. It’s not easy to find a foundation that actually gets everything right, but we’re making it easy for you starting now. You just need to add Charlotte Tilbury’s Light Wonder Foundation to your cart!

Get the Light Wonder Foundation for just $44 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Back in 2015, an 18-year-old Kylie Jenner spoke to The New York Times about her beauty regimen, right around when she really started taking off as a beauty icon. “Every time I get my makeup professionally done, I take a photo,” she said. “I do love lashes and lip liner and a light foundation and bronzer, though. My usual go-to is the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation. You can still see my skin through it.”

We know when a product gets a stamp of approval from someone who could be wearing any foundation in the world, it’s going to be more than worth our time. Jenner’s youth-boosting pick is still a fan-favorite today, even popping up on the clear and glowy faces of stars like Blake Lively and Billie Eilish!

This foundation is lightweight and breathable, aiming to offer dewy, sheer coverage. As Jenner said, you can still see your skin through it, so it won’t just look like a caked-on layer of paint. It’s all about that naturally flawless complexion. It’s hydrating too, claiming to keep skin moisturized up to 24 hours at a time!

This foundation contains mica, silicones and emollient esters for a “soft gliding effect.” making application a silky-smooth process. You’ll also see that this foundation has SPF 15 protection for that extra boost over your sunscreen to guard against aging sun damage!

To use this foundation, simply squeeze a small amount onto the back of your hand and, either using clean fingers or a makeup brush, sweep it up a little at a time and blend it into your skin. Beautiful! You’re immediately going to want to recommend this product to everyone in your life. Just saying, luxury gift wrap is available at checkout if you’re considering it as a holiday gift!

