This Exact Foundation Was Key to Billie Eilish’s Met Gala Glam

We’re still absolutely reeling over the incredible fashion and beauty the Met Gala delivered this year. We missed it so much — and we missed the inspiration! Sure, we’re not all going to have a one-of-a-kind gown made just for us by a famous designer — not that we’d have anywhere to wear it — but when it comes to beauty products, it’s a whole new ballgame!

Billie Eilish has been making best-dressed lists all across the internet thanks to her peachy, ethereal Oscar de la Renta gown. Her Marilyn Monroe-inspired vibe was truly divine, and we seriously can’t get enough of her versatility. Let’s take a second to zoom in on her face though, because her makeup deserves a round of applause. It also deserves a spot in our shopping cart!

Makeup artist Robert Rumsey was in charge of Eilish’s glam for the iconic night, and he used a plethora of Charlotte Tilbury products to make it happen. “The inspiration behind Billie’s makeup look was old Hollywood glamour meets rockstar,” he explained. “We paired a rich, smoldering smokey eye and a nude lip with an illuminating highlighter for the ultimate Hollywood glass-like glow.”

First things first though — flawless skin literally sets the base for an entire look, which is why we just had to know what foundation he applied to the singer’s skin. And voila, coming in at under $50, it’s the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, which reviewers are calling “easily the best foundation [they] have ever put on [their] face.” It’s so good, they’re calling it their “beauty heroine.” They say it “melts into your skin” for a natural look and “luminous finish,” and that it’s super lightweight for great coverage without the caking!

This creamy foundation has a multitude of potential benefits apart from blurring and covering up imperfections. It also features ingredients like pseudo-ceramides to smooth and hydrate skin for up to 18 hours. It’s also formulated to illuminate your complexion, minimize the appearance of your pores and even help reduce wrinkles thanks to its “youth-boosting” actives. Plus, it has SPF 15 to help protect skin from UV damage!

This vegan, gluten-free, sulfate-free and cruelty-free foundation is best for dry, normal and combination skin types and offers sheer yet buildable coverage. It also comes in 12 shades. To use, simply squeeze a little bit out of the tube onto the back of your hand and then apply to your face with either clean fingers or a foundation brush, blending from the center outwards. Pat onto any areas that need extra coverage!

