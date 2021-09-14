Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been a positively radiant week thus far when it comes to celebrity beauty. Everyone seriously served at MTV’s iconic VMAs, making up for lost time on the red carpet. The skincare, makeup and fashion inspiration flew at Us like a strong gust of wind, and we’re still soaking it all in!

One star who’s absolutely killing all aspects of the game right now is Kacey Musgraves. Not only did the musician rock the red carpet in a gorgeous purple Valentino dress, but she even performed the title track from her new album, Star-Crossed — all the while absolutely glowing with clear, enviable skin.

Luckily, makeup artist Moani Lee spilled her secrets when it came to prepping Musgraves’ skin for the show: “I decided to focus on the simplicity of things by keeping an emphasis on skin and skin prep using 111SKIN. Kacey has gorgeous skin but it’s on the sensitive side, so with skincare, I take a less is more approach and use high-quality skincare products that are gentle yet effective.”

We’re about to walk you through the three 111SKIN products that Lee used on Musgraves that night. Shop fast, because they’re selling quickly!

111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Duo

With a schedule as busy as Musgraves’, a top-tier eye product is a must. After cleansing, Lee used this two-step system to keep the singer looking bright-eyed, applying the serum to the entire eye area and, a few minutes later, applying the cream under the eyes and around the orbital eye area!

111SKIN Y Theorem Day Cream Light NAC Y2

Next, Lee applied this cream to Musgraves’ face, neck and decolletage, aiming to plump and hydrate skin, especially with such a long night ahead. Those camera flashes and stage lights can often be unforgiving, but this cream clearly had a handle on things!

111SKIN Rose Gold Booster

For the final skin-prepping step, Lee applied this radiance booster all over Musgraves’ face and neck. Not only did it leave the star looking lit from within, but Lee chose it because it also may soothe and hydrate. Just a few drops could do the trick!

