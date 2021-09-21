Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kaley Cuoco is our It Girl right now. Her transition from playing the cheeky Penny on The Big Bang Theory to the frazzled Cassie on The Flight Attendant has been impressively seamless, and she only continues to impress Us with her acting chops and, of course, her red carpet looks!

Cuoco recently stunned in an electric yellow Vera Wang gown at the 2021 Emmy Awards, her makeup glowing and her lashes like whoa. The best part about a celebrity’s red carpet makeup is that we can usually find the products and easily buy them for ourselves…so that’s what we’re doing!

Luckily, makeup artist Jamie Greenberg spilled the details about Cuoco’s look. She explained her process: “To complement Kaley’s show-stopping Vera Wang dress, we kept her makeup look soft and subtle. Charlotte Tilbury’s Super Nudes collection helped to bring Kaley’s natural beauty to life with a lit-from-within complexion, sultry eyes, and a naturally-pigmented nude lip.” You can see a photo she posted of the products she used below!

Back to those “sultry eyes,” though — this mascara was key to making them pop! Another hit from Charlotte Tilbury’s world-renowned Pillow Talk line, this mascara claims to lengthen, strengthen, volumize, define, curl, separate and stretch lashes for a “24-hour vertical lift effect.” It’s designed to feel weightless, and even though its jet black shade is glossy, it claims to be totally smudge-proof and humidity-proof!

Another bonus is that this mascara may even condition and strengthen lashes thanks to the keratin in the formula!

According to Charlotte Tilbury, four of these mascaras sells every single minute. When the brand blind-tested the product on 31 people, 96% agreed that their lashes looked “magnified and amplified,” so we can see why there are so many purchases. Reviewers are calling it “literally magic,” after all. They’re “amazed at how big [their] eyes look” after applying it, even comparing it to a natural “false lash effect”!

One more thing to point out about this mascara is the brush. Its diamond-shaped bristles were designed to “follow the lash architecture” and therefore paint every single lash in one stroke. A reviewer even commented how it “captures the lashes at the corner with such ease”!

To use this mascara, hold the brush horizontally and use the flat side to push upwards and coat the lashes. Twist the wand and brush through with the bristled side, wiggling the brush from base to tip. Hot tip: You can then even use the wand vertically if you want more precision!

