Big Event Coming Up? This ‘Youth Serum’ May Reduce Wrinkles in Just 1 Week

When it comes to anti-aging skincare, pretty much every dermatologist and esthetician will bring up adding retinoid to your routine. Doctors may even prescribe it, especially as retinoids can also help clear up acne, brighten skin tone and more. One form of a retinoid is retinol, which you’ll see all over skincare shelves, as it’s available over the counter. It’s a great ingredient for your routine, but what if you want to step it up a little?

Have you heard of retinal? Yes, it’s with an “a” rather than an “o.” Retinal, a.k.a. retinaldehyde, is the most potent form of a retinoid you can get without a prescription. If you’ve already tried retinol, perhaps, and don’t want to deal with the price of an Rx option, a retinal could be your new favorite thing. (I actually recently switched from a prescription retinoid to a retinal and saw amazing results!)

This retinal serum comes from Youth To The People, so we know right off the bat that it’s going to be made with high-quality (and vegan) ingredients. This serum can basically take the place of multiple others, as it has so many potential benefits. It may smooth out textured skin, clear up blemishes, improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, minimize the appearance of pores, brighten uneven tone and more!

Along with retinal, this serum contains 5% niacinamide, a skincare favorite that may further enhance the brightening effects while supporting your skin’s moisture barrier. This serum also adds in hydrating hyaluronic acid and squalene, plus an adaptogen and ceramide complex containing fatty acids and antioxidant-rich mushrooms. Added ingredients like this are great for helping your skin acclimate to retinoids. Just remember to start slow, building up to using it every night!

This cruelty-free serum was put to the test in a 34-person clinical trial, and after just one week, 91% of people agreed that their skin looked smoother, clear and visibly firmer. If you have a big event coming up and not much time, this is exactly why we recommend grabbing this product ASAP!

This serum, which contains no parabens, phthalates, silicones or sulfates, has hundreds of reviews, and it’s pretty safe to say that shoppers are in love. One even told the others, “Throw out all your other retinoids,” noting that they “won’t be buying another retinol/retinal after trying this one.” They love how it’s “so gentle yet effective” and how their skin is quickly becoming “brighter and fresher.”

Shoppers are calling this Youth Serum “a needed transition” for their skin — a quick one too! Some even say they saw “instant results,” noting “improvement after first use”! Sometimes quick results like that feel like a faraway dream, but with this serum, it seems they’re truly possible after all!

