Sydney Sweeney Uses This Brightening Product for Dark Circle Coverage

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been keeping up with the new season of HBO’s Euphoria, you know how complicated things are getting. Living up to the series’ breakout first season, which aired back in 2019, the story lines of each character are nothing short of dramatic. In the latest episodes, Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, is emerging as a central figure. We seriously can’t take our eyes off the actress in every scene that she appears in — it’s hard not to notice her effortless, natural beauty.

With that in mind, we decided to revisit a beauty tutorial she created in collaboration with Vogue to pick up some of her tips and tricks. One of our biggest takeaways from her makeup routine is using an eye brightening cream before adding concealer to cover up any dark circles. Her product of choice is this color corrector from BECCA that you can pick up at Nordstrom!

Get the Smashbox X BECCA Undereye Brightening Corrector with free shipping for $32 at Nordstrom!

This illuminating eye cream is designed to help counteract the dark circles you may have underneath the eye area due to lack of sleep or general fatigue. Sweeney explains in her tutorial that when she uses concealer alone, over time, the eye area may start to turn grey — which is not a cute look. But by using this color corrector first as a base, then applying just a touch of concealer over the top, you’ll look bright-eyed and ready to take on whatever comes at you all day long!

This creamy product uses light-reflecting illuminators in its formula to help completely transform the look of tired eyes and give you a fresh-faced appearance. It nourishes the area with vitamin E to help hydrate, while using specific shades to cover up and deflect light away from dark circles and make them virtually disappear.

Get the Smashbox X BECCA Undereye Brightening Corrector with free shipping for $32 at Nordstrom!

You can use this brightener alone or underneath concealer like Sweeney does for a better full-coverage finish. The added benefit of this product is that if you do want to use a concealer over the brightener, it acts as a smoothing base so that whatever product you use applies evenly and more flawlessly! Adding this extra step to your everyday makeup routine is incredibly easy and can completely transform your overall appearance. And hey, if it’s good enough for Sydney Sweeney, it’s good enough for Us!

See it: Get the Smashbox X BECCA Undereye Brightening Corrector with free shipping for $32 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Smashbox X BECCA and shop all of the beauty and skincare available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!