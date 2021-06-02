Kaia Gerber Is a Major Fan of This $30 ‘Miracle’ Exfoliant

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have this idea that major celebrities and supermodels have naturally flawless skin, but we’ve come to realize how much effort actually goes on behind the scenes to keep their complexions looking perfect around the clock.

Of course, genetics play a huge role here — but sticking to a regimen is incredibly important, as 19-year-old catwalk queen Kaia Gerber can attest to. The daughter of fellow A-list model Cindy Crawford recently opened up to Vogue about her skincare routine, and we took copious notes. One of our biggest takeaways was Gerber’s choice of exfoliant, which happens to have a major cult following!

Get the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



Gerber singled out Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant as one of the products she swears by to keep her skin clear. It’s actually a gentle toner that acts as an exfoliator, and it can help control breakouts and keep your skin looking bright and youthful. Gerber explained that she learned to keep her acne in check by using gentler toners to exfoliate as opposed to scrubbing the skin, which can actually irritate the face more and cause further breakouts.

Get the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

While her shoutout is reason enough to try it out, Gerber isn’t the only devotee of this Paula’s Choice exfoliator — it’s achieved cult status with thousands upon thousands of devoted fans! One reviewer even called this product a “miracle in a bottle” which has completely transformed their skin. It’s ideal for sensitive skin and can do more than just keep breakouts at bay. It also may help prevent wrinkles and fine lines from forming, eliminate dullness and even out your skin tone!

Participants in a study reported incredible results, with 91% seeing noticeably healthier skin, 90% with improved skin texture and 82% with reduced pore size! With all of these happy shoppers and a supermodel stamp of approval, this toner might be the “miracle” that we need in our lives and medicine cabinets immediately.

See it: Get the Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Paula’s Choice and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!