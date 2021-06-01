This Bestselling Clay Mask Is Like a Vacuum for Your Pores

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love covering new skincare releases to bring you the best of the best products that can help you score the complexion of your dreams. But as much as we’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest in skincare, sometimes you can’t beat those old faithfuls!

There’s a specific type of clay mask that’s been around for as long as we can remember, and over 50,000 fans on Amazon agree that it’s one of the most trustworthy acne treatments on the market. If you haven’t tried or heard of the clay mask from Aztec Secret, keep reading to see what the hype is all about.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay 1 lb Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask for prices starting at $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This clay mask may help get rid of some of the most stubborn acne you might be dealing with, including painful pimples that are deep within the skin and aren’t ready to pop. The best part about this product is that you can use it anywhere — including the chest and back, two popular areas where blemishes appear. This product works best when you mix it with apple cider vinegar, but you can also just combine it with water if you don’t have any ACV at home.

Before giving this a try, it’s recommended that you do a quick patch test on your arm to see how you’ll initially react to it. You don’t have to leave it on for more than 10 minutes if your skin is sensitive, but if you want to keep it on for longer, 30 minutes is the maximum. Even if you don’t have noticeable acne but are hoping to keep your T-zone clear of blackheads and whiteheads, you can use this as a spot treatment. This is a tried-and-true face mask that’s incredibly affordable and effective — no wonder it boasts so many obsessed fans!

