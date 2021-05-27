Help Control Back and Chest Acne With This Innovative Spray Treatment

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have to deal with breakouts with varying levels of severity. But what about the acne that we can get on our back, chest and other oil-prone areas? That’s a completely different beast to tackle. You can try to incorporate different types of drying lotions or other treatments that you would normally use to target acne that shows up on your face — but what if we told you that we might have a different solution?

We found a spray that’s specifically designed to help combat stubborn chest and back acne, and it’s available from Glytone! It’s been dubbed one of the brand’s top selling products, and shoppers say that they’ve seen noticeable differences in the appearance of their back and chest areas after a short time!

Some people have pimples that pop up on their back and chest sporadically, but for others, it’s more of a consistent issue. Even if you don’t deal with these types of blemishes regularly, the sweltering summer weather can be a bit of a trigger. It’s hot and humid, and the extra sweat can create buildup in your pores that might result in pimples forming.

Regardless of what type of back and chest acne you might be experiencing, this treatment spray may be the secret weapon your regimen has been missing. It may help you diminish the appearance of whiteheads, blackheads, red bumps and other blemishes that are visible on the body. It works to unclog your pores and gently exfoliate to keep your skin free of dead surface cells so that it will feel fresh and clean at all times.

This spray is also incredibly easy to use. It’s packaged in a bottle that you can spray onto your own back without issue, and all you have to do is spritz the product about three to six inches away from affected areas after freshly cleansing your skin in the shower. Use it once a day at first to get your skin used to the product, and eventually increase your usage to twice a day if necessary.

If you notice that it’s making your skin feel too dry, try limiting your application to every other day and see if that works for your skin. When you find the right routine for you, you could be getting the “miracle” results that reviewers rave about with the help of this acne body spray!

