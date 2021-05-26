Natural Deodorant Not Cutting It? This Odor-Fighting Detox Mask May Help

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Switching to a natural deodorant isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. The potential health benefits are great, but we’re not exactly in love with the odor and extra sweat that pop up during the transition. It can be especially difficult making the switch when it’s hot outside and you have outdoor events to attend!

It’s definitely possibly to go natural, but it’s very normal if your pits need a little help hitting that happy point. Kopari has one of the most iconic natural deodorants out there, but the brand recognizes that “pits have pores too” and that we might need a little extra help clearing out those odor-causing toxins!

Get the Armpit Detox Mask for just $15 at Kopari! Subscribe to save 10%!

Just as you put clay masks on your face to unclog your pores, this mask goes right onto your pits to do the same. And just like your deodorant, this mask is made with natural ingredients. You have kaolin and bentonite clays to detoxify and purify, while bamboo charcoal powder works to neutralize odor among other odor-fighting plant-based ingredients!

Everything in this mask is vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. Even the packaging is made with recyclable materials, so this is a serious feel-good find for Us!

To use this armpit detox mask, simply apply a generous layer to clean, dry pits and leave it on for five minutes. Check your email, watch some TV, scroll through TikTok, meditate or do whatever else while you’re waiting. Once five minutes have passed, just remove the mask with warm water or use a wet cloth. Many find it easier to just hop right into the shower so you don’t have to worry about wiping up the sink or dirtying any washcloths!

Using this mask once or twice a week is suggested, but you can go for more or less often depending on your body’s needs. You might choose to use it more often when you’re first transiting to natural deodorant and then scale back once your body’s used to it, only whipping it out when you need to freshen up a bit. You could also use it more or less often based on the season too and how much you plan to sweat!

If you previously thought you were going to be stuck with aluminum deodorant forever for fear of smelling bad, let this Kopari mask change your life. It may seem silly at first, but it’s worth it! It’s honestly pretty refreshing too!

