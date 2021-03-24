Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Natural deodorants have been on the rise over the past few years, with more interest than ever and more companies having a go at creating their own. It’s a tough game though, and one that feels a bit risky to play. Some formulas have yet to actually be perfected. Sure, you get rid of the aluminum, but instead, you might be left with rashes, irritation, stickiness and stubborn odor.

It pays to be picky when it comes to natural deodorant. You definitely want to stick with a brand that’s proven its worth with real results. You want a brand that even top stars — who could use any brand in the world — prefer it over others. In other words, you want to try Kopari!

When Miranda Kerr exclusively revealed what was in her bag to Us, Kopari’s cult-favorite coconut deodorant made the cut. This non-toxic, natural deodorant is completely free of aluminum and irritating baking soda, is vegan and cruelty-free and contains no parabens, no phthalates and no silicone. It’s also non-allergenic and dermatologist-tested for excellent results — even on sensitive pits!

Apart from Kerr’s stamp of approval, this deodorant also has over 7,000 reviews with a whopping majority of perfect five-star ratings. Shoppers say they’ll “never use another deodorant” again and that they prefer Kopari over Native, Tom’s, Each & Every and even their own homemade formulas. They “never thought a natural deodorant could work like this” and are thrilled to be proven wrong. They say this coconut deo makes them feel “so fresh and clean” and they love that there is “no nasty residue left behind” for once. Plus, it goes on clear, and the scent is “beautiful and subtle”!

This deodorant features a blend of coconut water, coconut oil and sage oil to not only fight off odor but also leave your pits feeling soothed and soft. The organic coconuts are sourced from small family farms in the Philippines too. And hey, if you’re into the coconut benefits but not so much the scent, there are seven fragrance options to choose from. Stick with the sweet coconut milk Original, go for the breezy Beach scent, go floral with Gardenia or nix the scents altogether with Fragrance-Free. Make sure to check them all out!

It’s important to remember that if you’re making the switch to a natural deodorant from a chemical antiperspirant, there will be a bit of a detox period. Your armpits will need to flush out the chemicals and toxins, which could result in a little extra odor and sweat, but that shouldn’t last more than a few weeks. Some people will also speed up the process with a homemade pit mask made of bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar. Whatever works for you!

