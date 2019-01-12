Miranda Kerr: What’s in My Bag?

Miranda Kerr is a model, a mogul and a mom, and time with her kids is her No. 1 priority. “They don’t like when I get my phone out,” mom to Flynn, 8 (with ex-husband Orlando Bloom), and Hart, 8 months (with hubby Evan Spiegel), admits. Instead, Miranda, 35, uses Spectacles by Snapchat, because she “can take a video hands-free.”

Here’s what else she totes in her Louis Vuitton.

Game on

“Flynn and I always play tic-tac-toe if we go to a restaurant. It’s his favorite game to play with me.”

Playing It Safe

“There’s a thing I put on my phone, Tilys Biotech, that’s supposed to help with radiation. You can put this sticker on to help with the electromagnetic fields.”

Multitask Madness

“I always keep my Kora Organics’ Rose Quartz Heart Sculptor face tool. You can use it for any tension point that you have on your neck. And actually, my 8-month-old has been using it as a teething device, which is quite funny.”

Coming Clean

“I’ve made all the products I want, but I do have hand sanitizer from doTerra.”

Cuckoo for Cocoa

“Pure Change makes these double chocolate protein bars that I love. They’re really good.”

What else is inside Kerr’s purse? A Louis Vuitton Rosalie coin purse with the Rose Ballerine lining; Apple AirPods; a Kora Organics floral makeup bag; a Kora Organics Energizing Citrus Mist; a Kora Organics Rose Quartz Luminizer; Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks in Red Carpet Red and Walk of Shame; an RMS Un Cover-Up; a Kopari Coconut Deodorant; One Love Today by Rachel Macy Stafford; a bunch of American Express cards; a green card; a SAG card; an insurance card; a bottle of Mountain Valley Spring Water; Kora Organics’ Noni Glow Skinfood Supplement; an Estee Lauder limited-edition owl compact; a pacifier; a Homi Baby wooden rattle; L.O.L dolls; an eye mask; earplugs; brown hair ties; a mini clip; Colgate Wisps; Band-Aids; tweezers; a Rescue Remedy; a Kora Organics Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil; a mesh bag with a rose quartz, a clear quartz, an amethyst and a palo santo stick; keys; a mini Zohar Kabbalah book and a receipt from China.

