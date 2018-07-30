If we’re going to remember 2018 for one thing (aside from the fact that it was the year that the bob haircut reigned supreme), it’s going to be that it was the year that rose quartz facial tools became a thing. Case in point: Selena Gomez was in a behind-the-scenes glam video with her makeup artist Hung Vanngo who was using the latest goody from Kora Organics (founded by Miranda Kerr) to prep Gomez for makeup. The tool in question: Kora Organics Rose Quartz Facial Gua Shua.

In the video, Vanngo is massaging Gomez’s face with the heart-shaped crystal and tells her that it’s a Kora product, at which time Selena gives new mom Kerr a shout-out. And the glam pro also explains to the “Back to You” singer that the tool, shaped to perfectly nestle the contours of the face to help lift, and, yes, sculpt the visage, helps stimulate blood flow, reduce puffiness and even chisel out features a little further.

Facial sculpting with crystals is quite buzzy at the moment. Beauty pros and celebs have been using jade and rose quartz rollers to get their circulation going for a glowing complexion — and the latest Kora Organics product isn’t just functional, it’s also pretty and will look beautiful on a vanity or a dresser. Because beauty products that are also art are the best beauty products.

Not into the idea of adding another tool into the mix? You could always add a facial massage into your daily routine to boost your complexion. And if you need help with where to start, check out this morning facial massage technique courtesy of Meghan Markle’s British skin pro, here!

