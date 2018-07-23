High on the list that ladies the world over envy Duchess Meghan (a.k.a. Meghan Markle) for is her unbelievably fresh and glowing skin. You’ve got to hand it to her — the girl’s had “princess skin” written all over her since before she was even linked to Prince Harry. Luckily for Us, the Duchess of Sussex’s UK facialist Nichola Joss, whose other fans include Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Helena Christensen, Cheryl Cole and Mel C, shared her tips and tricks for glowing skin by means of a luxurious facial massage that you can do on yourself!

Back in 2014, Markle told Birchbox, “I do facial exercises from one of my favorite aestheticians, Nichola Joss, who basically has you sculpt your face from the inside out. I swear it works, as silly as you may feel. On the days I do it, my cheekbones and jawline are waaaay more sculpted. There’s a reason she is in high demand around awards season when every actress wants to look A-plus.” Naturally, we had to know more about what this technique for good glow and sculpted bone structure entailed.

Joss shared her morning facial massage routine in a YouTube video, in which she described the ritual as her way to “awaken and revive the skin” easily every day with the Lumity facial oil, a light mix of 32 nourishing plant oils, extracts and essential oils. To start, take a couple of drops of oil into the palms of your hands and rub them together. Then press onto the cheeks, neck, chest and forehead to deposit the nourishing oil onto your skin.

Once you’ve done that, sweep along the jawline with two-fingers (forming a peace sign) sweeping them back. Then, take the same two fingers and push up along the cheeks and the cheekbones, pushing up any tension, puffiness and swelling.

Next, support the eye area with your index finger and sweep the middle finger in and out under the eye area around the orbital bone to stimulate the lymphatic system. Then using pressure push along eyebrows to work away any fluid and tiredness from the eyes.

Moving on to the forehead, stroke the fingers up toward the hairline. Once these steps have been done, open up the face by sweeping the hands upward and outward.

To finish, draw the hands down the neck and across the chest to drain the fluid, leaving you glowing, fresh and ready to go on your way.

While we’re note sure these are the exact moves Markle Uses, we do know she’s a fan of some of Joss’ techniques so it’s worth a try in pursuit of Markle-esque skin. See the whole tutorial below!

