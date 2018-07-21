Clare Waight Keller is Givenchy’s first female artistic director, and she’s been making waves since she took the helm of the French fashion house in 2017. One of the most notable moments, of course, was the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: The actress choose the 47-year-old to design her much-anticipated dress. “It was very collaborative. I think she had very much seen my work and knew what I did. I think she loved the fact that I was a British designer and working in a house such as Givenchy, which has got its roots in a classic, beautiful style,” Keller said. “So it was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her just talking about that and also finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her. It was an incredible thing to be part of, such a historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her,” she said.

Aside from royalty, Hollywood’s A-listers can’t get enough of Keller’s creations. Rihanna choose a dramatic one-shoulder lurex look with oversize ruffles (valued at $20,155!), while Julianne Moore made a statement in a cape dress hand-embroidered with red dyed ostrich feathers. See how more leading ladies including Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Cate Blanchett wear the dramatic designs below!