Our eyebrows have seen many trends come and go over the years. We over-plucked them until they were super skinny, and years later we drew them in so they were thick with a concise shape. Lately, we’re in love with the more natural, feathery trend that’s taken over the beauty world.

A natural, fluffy brow look isn’t always as easy as it sounds though — especially if your eyebrows never fully grew back after the skinny brow trend of the ‘90s and early 2000s. You’ll need just the right product to fill things in and keep everything in place. What if it could even make your brows fuller in the long run? We have the recommendation for you!

The Babe Brow Original Volumizing Brow Filler is so good, you’ll prefer the way your brows look with it over the way they look with a beauty filter. It’s a fiber-filled eyebrow gel with a spoolie brush applicator, and what makes it special is that it’s both makeup and brow care in one. Along with styling your brows for instant, long-lasting fluffiness, it’s made with peptides, panthenol and biotin so that with continued use, brows may become fuller and healthier over time!

If you’ve tried brow gels in the past that felt more like glue (and flaked like it too), then you’ll be refreshed by this Babe Brow pick. It’s formulated to gently hold brows in place without the stiff crunch. But it’s still smudge-resistant! You can grab it in numerous shades to match your natural color, or you can try the clear version. Clear is a nice choice if you either don’t need to fill in as much sparseness or if you prefer to use a brow pencil first!

To use this brow gel, which is both cruelty-free and vegan, you can simply use short strokes to brush your brows upward and outward. Want extra fullness? Try brushing against the direction of growth first, then take another coat and smooth the hairs back into place for your desired look.

What we love about a good brow gel like this is that while it helps complete a full face of makeup, it’s also the perfect tool for cleaning up your look even when you’re just wearing a little lip balm and concealer — or even no makeup at all. Our eyebrows can make a huge difference in our overall look, which is why we never want to be without this gel again!

