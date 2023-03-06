Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Aniston is the hair whisperer. At this very moment, her picture is probably circulating in salons across the world as women try to explain to their colorists the highlights they’re hoping for (I’m personally on a lifelong quest to achieve that perfect blend of honey-blonde).

In the ‘90s, the Friends alum became the face of the revolutionary hair style “The Rachel.” That layered look was iconic! And decades later, we still yearn to replicate the award-winning actress’ enviable tresses. After years of trying to uncover the secret behind her shiny strands, we finally have an answer — courtesy of Aniston’s longtime collaborator Chris McMillan.

Just last month, the celebrity hair stylist revealed the hair products that The Morning Show star swears by. He told Vogue that Aniston uses Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub as a supplementary treatment. “We do it once a month, beauty school-style,” he said. The haircare expert uses the technique of “scientific brushing” to exfoliate the scalp.

Now we’re one step closer to channeling Aniston’s healthy hair! Keep scrolling to shop this celeb-approved product from Amazon.

Get the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub for just $31 (originally $36) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Created in partnership with McMillan himself, the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub dissolves dead skin cells for flake-free, fuller-looking hair. Out with the old, in with the new! Formulated with a blend of antioxidant-rich plant oils and multi-amino acids, this nourishing treatment truly gives you scalp the T.L.C. it deserves. The result? Smooth, soothed and shiny hair! Although Aniston uses this product once a month, you can use this scrub once or twice per week when your hair is dry before showering.

One shopper said, “It is like a sugar scrub for your scalp. It helps with my dandruff and keeping my scalp happy. Out of all the ones I’ve tried, this is the best one on the market that I’ve found.” Another reviewer reported, “I have dry dry skin. This is seriously amazing. Exfoliates the scalp, no flakes or itching. Oh, and you can use it on your skin too!” It’s true — apply this scrub on rough patches of the body (elbows, knees, etc.) to soften skin.

We finally figured out Aniston’s holy grail hair product! Shop the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub today.

