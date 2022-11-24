Make Thin Hair a Thing of the Past With This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Spray

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to hair, people love to say that “we always want what we can’t have.” But who says we can’t have it? Sure, maybe our hair isn’t going to suddenly start growing in curls when it’s been straight our whole lives — or vice versa — but that’s what curlers and flat irons are for.

When it comes to thin, fine hair, it’s a little more complicated. Yes, there are extensions and fake buns or ponytails we can wear for a thicker appearance, but they’re heavy and they’re rarely the perfect match for our natural (or dyed) color. We’d much prefer a weightless, easy option that anyone could use. This volumizing spray may be amazing enough for Jennifer Aniston’s hair, for example, but anyone can use it!

Chris McMillan, Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, revealed to Vogue that he mists small amounts of this volumizing spray on the Friends star’s hair for natural-looking lift and thicker texture. “The way she wears her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes,” he said, “there’s an ease to it and that’s why people can relate to her.”

Now you can relate to Aniston even more by using the same volumizing spray! Made with plant-based ingredients, this spray claims to enhance the appearance of texture and volume of hair without the heaviness or stickiness you’ve probably come to expect from products like hairsprays and pomades. Instead, it’s an airy layer. It may leave behind a beautiful shine though!

This Sisley-Paris spray is designed to support the hair from the roots so that it’s volumized from the base for a fuller, longer-lasting effect. That’s the difference when you use a top-notch professional product like this! It’s also humidity-resistant and smells amazing. Yes, it’s pricier than many other picks, but reviewers say it’s “worth every penny” and that “the hype is real.” They “will never use anything else” after trying this “miracle in a bottle,” and they love how “luxuriously shiny” it makes their hair look. And “as for volume, just WOW!!” They say it’s “mind-blowing”!

This product may be used by famous celebrity hairstylists, but you can be a total beginner and still experience its magic. Simply spray on damp hair before drying or styling, holding it eight inches away as you spray. Target both the top of your head and underneath the hair so you can really get those roots. You can also use it to touch up dry hair during long days!

