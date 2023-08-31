Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There’s no place like home — and there’s no home deals like holiday weekend home deals! Right now at Wayfair, save up to 70% off on a wide variety of products, from bookshelves to bedding. Plus, take an extra 20% off select items with code SAVE20. There’s also fast shipping and free delivery over $35!
We picked out our favorite finds from this Labor Day Clearance Sale, including bestsellers that are sure to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop these major markdowns from Wayfair!
Darby Home Media Console
Elevate your entertainment space with this gorgeous wooden media console! This sturdy piece comes with adjustable shelves and cable management so you don’t have to deal with tangled cords.
Mercury Row Dresser
Designed with a mix of mid-century and industrial elements, this wooden dresser is a classic chest. Sleek and solid!
All Modern Gray Handwoven Rug
50 shades of grey! This gray handwoven rug will go with any type of decor.
Gracie Oaks Fireplace Media Console
The rustic farmhouse look is trending, so embrace the aesthetic with this media console! Complete with a fireplace with faux flames, this unit will keep you cozy and warm.
Sand and Stable Armoire
We love the classic-yet-modern look of this wooden armoire with black steel hardware. The sliding barn door reveals six adjustable shelves for extra storage!
Steelside Vegan Leather Wingback Chair
This chic wingback accent chair feels like something out of Mad Men! Made with vegan leather, it’s comfortable and eye-cacthing.
Latitude Run Rectangular Metal Mirror
Create the illusion of a larger space with this rectangular metal mirror. You can prop it up as a stand-up mirror or mount it on the wall.
17 Stories Bookcase
Another farmhouse-meets-industrial piece is this five-tier bookcase! Made with a metal frame and wooden shelves, this organizational unit seems like something you’d find at West Elm or Restoration Hardware.
Beachcrest Home Console Table
Simple yet stunning, this console table is perfect for your home entryway! Add fresh flowers or a bowl for your belongings.
