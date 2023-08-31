Cancel OK
These Wayfair Labor Day Deals Are Giving Us West Elm Vibes — Up to 70% Off

By
Wayfair Labor Day Weekend sale
Wayfair

There’s no place like home — and there’s no home deals like holiday weekend home deals! Right now at Wayfair, save up to 70% off on a wide variety of products, from bookshelves to bedding. Plus, take an extra 20% off select items with code SAVE20. There’s also fast shipping and free delivery over $35!

We picked out our favorite finds from this Labor Day Clearance Sale, including bestsellers that are sure to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop these major markdowns from Wayfair!

Darby Home Media Console

media console
Wayfair

 

Elevate your entertainment space with this gorgeous wooden media console! This sturdy piece comes with adjustable shelves and cable management so you don’t have to deal with tangled cords.

Was $589On Sale: $184You Save 69%
See it!

 

Mercury Row Dresser

wooden dresser
Wayfair

Designed with a mix of mid-century and industrial elements, this wooden dresser is a classic chest. Sleek and solid!

Was $719On Sale: $240You Save 67%
See it!

All Modern Gray Handwoven Rug

gray rug
Wayfair

 

50 shades of grey! This gray handwoven rug will go with any type of decor.

Was $350On Sale: $187You Save 47%
See it!

Gracie Oaks Fireplace Media Console

fireplace console
Wayfair

The rustic farmhouse look is trending, so embrace the aesthetic with this media console! Complete with a fireplace with faux flames, this unit will keep you cozy and warm.

Was $955On Sale: $380You Save 60%
See it!

Sand and Stable Armoire

farmhouse armoire
Wayfair

We love the classic-yet-modern look of this wooden armoire with black steel hardware. The sliding barn door reveals six adjustable shelves for extra storage!

Was $875On Sale: $310You Save 65%
See it!

 

Steelside Vegan Leather Wingback Chair

vegan leather chair
Wayfair

This chic wingback accent chair feels like something out of Mad Men! Made with vegan leather, it’s comfortable and eye-cacthing. 

Was $375On Sale: $200You Save 47%
See it!

Latitude Run Rectangular Metal Mirror

rectangular metal mirror
Wayfair

Create the illusion of a larger space with this rectangular metal mirror. You can prop it up as a stand-up mirror or mount it on the wall.

Was $200On Sale: $96You Save 52%
See it!

 

17 Stories Bookcase

bookcase
Wayfair

Another farmhouse-meets-industrial piece is this five-tier bookcase! Made with a metal frame and wooden shelves, this organizational unit seems like something you’d find at West Elm or Restoration Hardware.

Was $260On Sale: $180You Save 31%
See it!

Beachcrest Home Console Table

console table
Wayfair

Simple yet stunning, this console table is perfect for your home entryway! Add fresh flowers or a bowl for your belongings.

Was $318On Sale: $114You Save 64%
See it!

