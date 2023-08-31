Fact: Holiday weekends are the best. Not only do you get extra time off work to relax and spend time with your family and friends, but you can score bestselling items for a discount courtesy of holiday sales. With the unofficial end of summer upon Us, it’s only fitting to prep our shopping carts for Labor Day weekend deals. Shapewear brand Honeylove is offering up to 50% off their most popular picks and apparel to help shoppers say goodbye to summer and hello to savings during this year’s sale steals.
With that in mind, we’ve collected seven of the best items to score courtesy of Honeylove’s deep discount this weekend. Get ready to stock up on everything from underwear to sleepwear bundles during this major savings event!
Sleepwear
Blisswear Top+Pant Bundle
Hit the sheets in style with this cooling two-piece set. Along with ultra-breathable fabric which will keep you cozy all night long, it features a mesh panel to deliver extra airflow while adding fashionable flair.
Get the Blisswear Top and Pant Bundle for $126 (originally $158) at Honeylove!
Blisswear Chemise
There’s nothing like winding down for the evening with a cute nightgown. Honeylove’s Blisswear Chamise is a staple nightie which features adjustable straps and a built-in shelf bra for light support.
Get the Blisslove Chemise for $85 (originally $99) at Honeylove!
Intimates
Crossover Bra
Tired of the outline of your bra peeking through your tops? Honeylove’s Crossover bra is just for you. This wireless bra features adjustable straps and delivers bonded support. It comes in seven cute classic shades and two lace hues!
Get the Honeylove Crossover Bra for $52 (originally $69) at Honeylove!
Silhouette Brief
You can never go wrong with full-coverage undies in your wardrobe. Honeylove’s Silhouette Brief has reviewers raving over their durability and comfort. “I’m obsessed! I didn’t know I could love a full-coverage panty this much,” one shopper beamed.
Get the Silhouette Brief for $32 (originally $39) at Honeylove!
Lace CrossOver Bundle
There’s nothing like styling a cute outfit underneath a matching bra and undie set. Honeylove’s Lace CrossOver bundle includes maximum comfort and support through the CrossOver Bra and style and shaping through the Lace CrossOver Brief.
Get the Lace CrossOver Bundle for $86 (originally $108) at Honeylove!
Shapewear
Cami Bodysuit
Finding a product you can wear multiple ways is one of the biggest wins you can score during holiday sales. You can layer the Honeylove Cami bodysuit underneath your favorite fall dress or style it alone with a blazer or shacket!
Get the Cami Bodysuit for $85 (originally $99) at Honeylove!
Superpower Thong
No pantyline? No problem. This midsection-shaper sculpts the midsection and comes equipped with flexible boning to prevent it from rolling down.
Get the Superpower Thong for $56 (originally $79) at Honeylove!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop the whole Honeylove sale here!
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!