The Jonas Brothers have set the music world on fire since reuniting as a band in March — but that didn’t stop the younger JoBros from teasing their big brother on the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

As Kevin, Joe and Nick stopped to talk to E! ahead of the show at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, the trio couldn’t help but get nostalgic about their past as a group at the show. After the eldest Jonas, 31, shared a story about how the band made the decision to get back together, he also quipped that it’s “been a minute” for him since he’s been at an awards show. (Kevin and Nick, meanwhile, both had brief solo careers before the siblings decided to get back together.)

“So, I’ll be honest, this is really awesome and dope,” Kevin said before Joe, 29, chimed in.

“[Nick and I] had to, like, show him the ropes,” the “Cake By the Ocean” crooner joked. “We’re, like, it’s going to be crazy. People are going to be pulling you in different directions, don’t worry.”

Nick, 26, however, stood on hand with just a few giggles the famous brood enjoyed their moment together. The group is set perform at the Billboard Music Awards, which will mark their first Jonas Brothers performance at an awards show since getting back together.

Earlier on Wednesday, the group announced their first tour nearly six years after they split. The Happiness Begins tour — which is also the name of their comeback album — will kick off in Miami on Wednesday, August 7, and conclude in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 20.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again,” the group said in a statement that also revealed their opening acts who will be “I’m a Mess” singer Bebe Rexha and rising singer-songwriter, Jordan McGraw. “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

