Stylish

Brittany Mahomes’ Hottest Bikini Moments: Thongs, Cutouts and More

By
Brittany Mahomes Best Bikini Moments
10
Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram (3)

Brittany Mahomes is a bikini babe.

From sexy one-pieces to cheeky two-pieces, there isn’t a design Mahomes can’t rock.

One of her most standout swim style moments came in February 2024 when she was announced as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie. In the spread, she rocked a fiery cutout one-piece, an itty-bitty red bikini top, crochet designs and more.

That same month she stunned in a black one-piece featuring cutouts over her chest and abs while celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party in Mexico. She paired the chic swimwear with black sunglasses, a dainty necklace and gold bracelets. Brittany, who is married to Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posed on a boat while letting her blonde hair flow with the wind.

Brittany previously showed off her figure on a tropical getaway with Patrick in June 2022. She shared an adorable snap of her and Patrick cuddling up in the ocean from the getaway, gushing over her husband in the caption. “You🤍,” she wrote alongside the photo that showed her in a strappy swimsuit.

Keep scrolling to see Brittany’s most fabulous bikini moments.

In this article

Brittany Mahomes

