Brittany Mahomes is showing off her body in Mexico.

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, jetted off to Mexico to celebrate a friend’s bachelorette festivities, documenting the vacay on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 22.

In one photo, she and a friend held Tulum Beach plastic cups, giving celebratory cheers on the beach. She then showed off her neutral yet chic attire, made complete with a straw beach hat, sunglasses and a tan sweatshirt.

Brittany and her girlfriends also sported bathing suits as they partied on a boat, saluting the bride-to-be with drinks.

Fully embracing her physique, Brittany flaunted her sleek black swimsuit, which featured cut-outs and a deep neckline, as she posed solo on the boat.

Brittany’s life has been full of celebrations, from an extravagant butterfly-themed tea party for their daughter Sterling’s 3rd birthday to the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

The mom of two (Brittany and Patrick are also parents to 14-month old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III) is also carving her own lane as she made her debut as a rookie in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue this month.

In an Instagram post shared on February 8, the magazine fawned over Brittany, unveiling the red hot spread featured in its 60th anniversary issue.

“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” Sports Illustrated swooned. “Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Her spicy photos were snapped in Belize as Brittany confidently rocked a one-piece red Mugler swimsuit with sultry cutouts, topped with a bow. She switched things up for a second look, a teeny red bikini with a triangle top that put her underboob on display. She paired the look with string bikini bottoms and gave a nod to her Texas roots with a cowboy hat.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she told the outlet. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

Brittany continued: “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Despite the hot ensemble, Brittany had a few critics who weren’t fans of her look. She addressed her haters on her Instagram Story on February 8, writing alongside images from her photoshoot, “I’m here to tell you [that] people will dislike you, people will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”