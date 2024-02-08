Brittany Mahomes isn’t letting the haters get her down after she was named one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookies of the Year.

“I’m here to tell you [that] people will dislike you, people will love you,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 8, sharing images from her photoshoot. “Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced several hours earlier on Thursday that she would make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in its 60th anniversary issue.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she told the outlet. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

Brittany continued: “I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

During the Belize photo session, Brittany stunned in a red Mugler one-piece swimsuit that had several cutouts across her midsection.

“I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams,” Brittany further told the outlet. “I hope this sets the bar for women’s sports everywhere.”

Brittany grew up playing soccer before eventually becoming a certified personal trainer. She also co-owns Missouri’s KC Current women’s soccer team.

“[My athletic journey] all started when I was playing professional soccer over in Iceland,” she recalled. “I didn’t have a ton to do outside of soccer, so I found myself spending a ton of time in the gym working out, creating workouts, and posting them online. I realized that I was enjoying that so much more than actually playing soccer.”

Brittany has been married to Patrick, 28, since 2022 after they started dating in high school. They share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months.

Patrick is Brittany’s No. 1 cheerleader amid her rookie reveal. He reposted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s social media announcement on his Instagram Story on Thursday alongside three heart-eyes emojis.

Brittany and Patrick are also celebrating his accomplishments. The quarterback led the Chiefs to yet another AFC championship last month. They will next play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.