There are few things as exciting as scoring celebrity makeup and skincare tips. We love tracking down what products the stars use to look gorgeous — and of course, we can’t help but pick up some standouts for our own regimen!

Many of Us have been curious about Khloé Kardashian‘s skincare routine for years, and we were recently treated to an inside look. The reality icon curated her own IPSY Glam Bag, which revealed the top products she swears by. The limited-edition bag isn’t available anymore, but you can still get your hands on the cream that she claims gives her skin “magical moisture.”

Get the Charlotte’s Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with free shipping for prices starting at $64, available at Nordstrom and from Charlotte Tilbury!

If you’re looking to upgrade your daily moisturizer, the Magic Cream from Charlotte Tilbury has the Good American co-founder’s stamp of approval. It’s a super rich and thick cream that also has anti-aging properties that may help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles over time. The 37-year-old couldn’t believe how incredible this moisturizer is, which is why she knew she had to include it in her IPSY bag!

She explained to People that this cream offers endless moisture “that your skin absorbs to and holds on to so well.” Basically, it will make your skin ultra-hydrated all day long. Kardashian even went as far as saying, “I don’t think you could have enough of it”!

Charlotte Tilbury has gained a massive following in the beauty industry, which includes a ton of celebrities, but this moisturizer is reportedly what took the label to the next level. It was developed after the beauty mogul couldn’t find a moisturizer that gave her skin a glowy appearance. This cream is designed to immediately make your skin look fresh-faced and prep it for the rest of your makeup look!

This product is packed with a variety of moisturizing agents as well as vitamins that may brighten up the skin for an instant transformation. In just one hour after application, your skin’s hydration levels could increase by up to 213% — seriously! You can use this daily, in the morning and at night, following your usual skincare routine — and there’s even a special technique that you can use to apply it. Tilbury developed a “five-minute facial massage technique” to get the most that you can out of this cream. When anything is Kardashian-approved, you know it’s going to be a top-notch product, so we’re pumped to see what this is all about!

