Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve tried a lot of makeup over the years, but there’s one beauty brand that has earned the top slot in my skincare line-up. If there were an all-around competition for cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury would earn the gold medal in my book. And I’m not the only fan — customers and celebs alike swear by all of the brand’s bestselling beauty products that consistently sell out after going viral. But I’m here to tell you that these iconic items actually live up to the hype!

Below are my seven holy grail products from Charlotte Tilbury that have elevated my everyday beauty routine. I’m a bargain-hunter at heart and typically try to save money on makeup whenever I can, but there are just some products worth splurging on. If I’m going out and want to look my absolute best, then I’m using all of these products to get glam. Any of these luxury finds would make a great holiday gift, especially the last lipstick set!

Magic Cream Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

A dear friends of mine gifted me this Magic Cream for my birthday, and it has since become an essential step in my skincare regimen. This anti-aging moisturizer leaves skin hydrated and glowing. Rumor has it Amal Clooney used this cream before her wedding!

Starting at $64.00 See It!

Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer

I use this Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer as contour when I want to sculpt my cheekbones and jawline. The creamy formula glides onto my skin so smoothly, making it easy to blend out. If you’re feeling the drab winter blues, this bronzer will give you a nice summer glow!

$56.00 See It!

Hot Lips Lipstick

The perfect pout! All 12 shades of these Hot Lips lipsticks are long-lasting and silky smooth on your lips. Designed in collaboration with the one and only Kim Kardashian, the Kim K.W. is my favorite pinky nude.

$34.00 See It!

Beautiful Skin Foundation

I have been looking for a go-to foundation with medium coverage that gives my skin a subtle glow. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this Beautiful Skin foundation blurs pores while brightening skin.

$46.00 See It!

Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner

This Lip Cheat Lip Liner is every beauty blogger and makeup artist’s top pick! I’m obsessed with the Pillow Talk shade — it’s such a versatile nude color that pairs well with a wide range of lipsticks and glosses.

$24.00 See It!

Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Ever wished you could apply makeup that made you look like you had a filter over your face, just like on social media? This Airbrush setting powder dramatically diminishes lines and imperfections to blend and blur your skin.

$46.00 See It!

Iconic Mini Lip Trio Set USD $51 Value

One of Charlotte Tilbury’s most popular producta is Pillow Talk, a universally flattering nude lipstick that shoppers adore. This lipstick trio set includes Pillow Talk, along with two other colors! Such a sweet gift for the holidays.

$32.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!