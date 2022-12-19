This Cleanser May Rehydrate Your Skin While Banishing Dirt and Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting your skin squeaky clean is tricky business. It shouldn’t result in severe dryness (especially in the harsh winter weather), but unfortunately, that’s what many cleansers tend to do. You can, of course, rely on your go-to cleansing products and deliver hydration back into your skin with a fabulous moisturizer — but if you deal with particularly excessive dryness, it’s far from ideal.

Using creamier cleansers is a solid option if that’s the case, and the one we’re currently obsessed with just so happens to be this rehydrating cleanser from ELEMIS! Hundreds, if not thousands, of shoppers say it’s their all-time favorite cleanser and adore how their skin feels after using it!

Get the ELEMIS Rehydrating Rosepetal Cleanser (originally $37) on sale for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is less of a traditional cleanser and more of a cleansing milk, which is inherently far gentler on the skin. While your skin is receiving a dose of hydration, it also gets rid of everything that’s built up on your face over the course of the day. The formula is infused with rose petals, which may also help soothe your skin — a true treat during December. Here’s the thing: If you deal with sensitivity issues, this cleanser could quickly become your holy grail!

Shoppers of all ages are obsessed with this elixir and say it’s the only cleanser they consistently rely on! Some reviewers say their skin looks and feels much younger thanks to this product — which is incredible. That’s all we could ask for from any step in our skincare routines!

Though we think this cleanser is especially suited for dry and sensitive skin, any shopper can use it and reap the same benefits — even those of Us with oily or combination skin. After all, colder temperatures throughout this time of year naturally dry skin out, so now is the perfect time to give this cleanser a try. Considering the heaps of incredible feedback, it’s practically guaranteed to be a major win!

