Tom Holland has said goodbye to his curls.

Holland, 27, stepped out in London with a fresh tapered cut while rehearsing for his upcoming play, Romeo & Juliet, on Friday, May 10. His new ‘do features shaved sides and short bangs, much different from his loose curls that fell over his forehead. Holland paired his neat hairdo with a brown collared shirt, a backpack and a black watch.

Holland is playing Romeo in the play alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Juliet). Romeo & Juliet is set to premiere on May 23 at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

When Holland is not busy acting, he can be found supporting his girlfriend, Zendaya. Earlier this week, he reacted to her 2024 Met Gala looks via Instagram.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

“😍😍😍,” he captioned photos of both her looks from the Monday, May 6, event.

First, Zendaya, 27, stepped out in a shimmery blue and green Maison Margiela Couture gown, complete with a corset top, a fitted skirt and dark fruit embellishments. The Challengers star matched her getup with dark edgy eyeshadow.

Towards the end of the red carpet, she changed into a black Givenchy gown featuring long sleeves and a ballgown skirt. She completed her look with softer glam and a bouquet of flowers on her head.

This year, the Met Gala was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. Zendaya served as a co-chair for the event, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their romance relatively private, but fans know that the two have a long history. The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and dating rumors quickly followed. However, there wasn’t a direct confirmation of their relationship until July 2021, when they were spotted packing on the PDA […]

While Holland didn’t attend the Met, most likely due to his play’s rehearsal schedule, the couple has still attended red carpet events in the past.

In 2021, they wrapped their arms around each other at the Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, in which they also play a high-school couple. Holland, for his part, looked dapper in a brown double-breasted suit as Zendaya commanded attention in a plunging Valentino Haute Couture design complete with spiderwebs.