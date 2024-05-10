Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Tom Holland Chops His Curls and Debuts Tapered Cut Ahead of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

By
Tom Holland Ditches His Curls For Short Hair for Romeo and Juliet Movie 997 004
Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Tom Holland has said goodbye to his curls.

Holland, 27, stepped out in London with a fresh tapered cut while rehearsing for his upcoming play, Romeo & Juliet, on Friday, May 10. His new ‘do features shaved sides and short bangs, much different from his loose curls that fell over his forehead. Holland paired his neat hairdo with a brown collared shirt, a backpack and a black watch.

Holland is playing Romeo in the play alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Juliet). Romeo & Juliet is set to premiere on May 23 at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London.

When Holland is not busy acting, he can be found supporting his girlfriend, Zendaya. Earlier this week, he reacted to her 2024 Met Gala looks via Instagram.

The Best Celebrity Haircuts Colors Extensions and More New Styles of 2024

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024

“😍😍😍,” he captioned photos of both her looks from the Monday, May 6, event.

First, Zendaya, 27, stepped out in a shimmery blue and green Maison Margiela Couture gown, complete with a corset top, a fitted skirt and dark fruit embellishments. The Challengers star matched her getup with dark edgy eyeshadow.

Tom Holland Ditches His Curls For Short Hair for Romeo and Juliet Movie 997
Tom Holland. Araya Doheny/Getty Images ; Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Towards the end of the red carpet, she changed into a black Givenchy gown featuring long sleeves and a ballgown skirt. She completed her look with softer glam and a bouquet of flowers on her head.

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

This year, the Met Gala was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. Zendaya served as a co-chair for the event, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and Anna Wintour.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline

While Holland didn’t attend the Met, most likely due to his play’s rehearsal schedule, the couple has still attended red carpet events in the past.

In 2021, they wrapped their arms around each other at the Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, in which they also play a high-school couple. Holland, for his part, looked dapper in a brown double-breasted suit as Zendaya commanded attention in a plunging Valentino Haute Couture design complete with spiderwebs.

In this article

Tom Holland Recalls How Alcohol Dependency 'Scared' Him Before Sobriety Journey: 'Was Really Struggling'

Tom Holland

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!