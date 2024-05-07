Tom Holland was left nearly speechless by girlfriend Zendaya’s multiple 2024 Met Gala looks.

Holland, 27, posted two photos of Zendaya, also 27, at the star-studded event via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. He captioned the pictures with three heart-eye emojis, showing off his love in the most subtle of ways.

Zendaya changed her outfit more than once at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. The actress was one of four co-chairs at the event — along with Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny — which had a “Garden of Time” dress code to celebrate the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

As one of the event’s hosts, Zendaya made her entrance fairly early in a blue and green Maison Margiela Couture gown. Showing off her goth side, the Challengers star went for a darker look to kick off the evening.

Hours later, Zendaya returned outside in a completely different gown. Walking the steps again, she opted for a black Givenchy look with an extravagant floral headpiece to close out the carpet.

The actress wasn’t done with her outfit changes, it seems. Photos from inside the Met Gala revealed that she changed a third time, putting on a white custom Celia Kritharioti gown while taking the stage to present with her fellow cohosts.

Fans were hopeful that because of Zendaya’s role as a Met Gala co-chair, she and Holland would walk the red carpet together. Instead of serving as his girlfriend’s plus one, Holland showed off a golf injury while the event went down. It appeared that the British star was hit in the head with a golf ball, leaving a red mark.

“Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s—t,” he captioned an Instagram Story on Monday, tagging his dad, Dominic Holland. “You can almost see the dimples.”

Zendaya and Tom first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. While they denied anything romantic for years, the duo’s relationship was made public in 2021 when photos of them kissing went viral.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”

Since going public, they’ve opted for a more low-key approach to their relationship, offering only brief comments about each other in various interviews.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” Zendaya gushed of her boyfriend’s overnight fame in her Vogue cover story last month. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”