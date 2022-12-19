Last-Minute Gift! This Almond Body Oil Is Gorgeous in Every Way

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No time to waste! The time to finish up our holiday shopping is approaching, especially if we want to do so online — and we definitely do. It’s much less work for us, especially if we’re prepping for holiday guests or wrapping up all of our other gifts. Still need one more? We have an idea.

If you want a beauty gift but are too afraid to choose the wrong shade of makeup or the right type of facial skincare ingredients and brands, we recommend going with something luxurious for the body instead, like a body oil. Bath bombs won’t work for everyone, but this L’Occitane oil is sure to be a hit!

Get the L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil at Amazon!

We picked out this oil even before knowing its fast shipping times, but it’s even better now that we know it could arrive in just a couple of days. It’s a Premium Beauty pick on Amazon with incredibly high ratings from reviewers, which certainly comes as no surprise. It’s iconic!

This body oil, which is great for normal to dry skin, is rich in almond oil from Provence in France. Sounds fancy already — and the pump bottle itself has such an elevated look too. Such a giftable beauty find! The formula itself is so nourishing too, created to address sagging skin, leaving it supple, soft, smooth and nourished. It’s a secret elixir for youthful skin — though we’re too excited to keep the secret!

Get the L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil at Amazon!

This stunning body oil has a light and fine texture for easy absorption, and it has a subtle almond and vanilla fragrance we adore. It’s a warm, comforting, clean scent — nothing unnaturally bold that would turn people off. It’s a very safe scent to gift to someone, even if you don’t know their preferences!

If your giftee asks how to use this body oil, you can tell them to use it all over clean skin, applying upward using circular motions with their hands. It’s a lovely self-care ritual, and they’re certainly bound to love how their skin changes as they continue to use it. Prepare to be thanked again and again, even after the holiday season is over!

Get the L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Occitane here and explore other gift ideas at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more last-minute gift finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!