Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are already planning their family’s future two months after welcoming their daughter, Matilda.

“They will definitely have another down the line; it’s just a case of when,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the pair’s parenting plans. “For now, Kaley’s savoring her time with Matilda and counting her blessings to be raising this beautiful baby.”

In October 2022 — five months after going public with their romance that May — Cuoco, 37, announced that she and Pelphrey, 40, were expecting their first child. The Big Bang Theory alum gave birth to their daughter on March 30.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” the Meet Cute star captioned an Instagram slideshow of pics of her newborn on April 1. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

The insider continued: “[Cuoco is] in heaven, and each day just gets better and better. “[Matilda] giggles all the time [and] brings joy to everyone around her and has a very charismatic personality.”

Cuoco, for her part, even thinks her daughter could follow in her and Pelphrey’s showbiz footsteps. “It’s in her genes,” she told Emmy magazine last month. “I don’t know how she won’t. The child already thinks she’s the star of everything.”

Last month, Cuoco — who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022 — admitted that Pelphrey changed her perspective on becoming a mother. “[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” she told Emmy magazine. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

Cuoco shared that she and Pelphrey knew they “couldn’t wait too long” to start building their family, joking that they are “not 20.” She added: “Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

While their timeline for having kids was a fast one, a second source exclusively told Us last month that the duo “aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot” as they are “committed to each other and to their family.”

The insider continued: “Kaley doesn’t want to be married again, but Tom is so kind and supportive, friends think they could end up getting engaged and having a very small wedding, but not anytime soon.”

The pair celebrated their first anniversary together in April. Cuoco commemorated the occasion by posting two pics — one of her and Pelphrey and one of them with Matilda — via Instagram.

“How it started ▶️ how it’s going!” she captioned the photos. “Cheers to a year with you @tompelphrey you❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!”

For more on Cuoco and Pelphrey’s family plans and sweet romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.