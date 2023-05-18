He knows his place! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been together for more than a decade — and the musician understands that his wife is more famous.

The former ‘NSync crooner, 42, received a TikTok message on Tuesday, May 16, in which a social media user — who claimed he did not know who Timberlake was — noted that his “girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel” before offering his congratulations for the similarities. The “Rock Your Body” artist, for his part, couldn’t resist replying to the mention on his page.

“Yeah, yeah,” Timberlake said in the Tuesday clip while lowering his sunglasses.

The Tennessee native, who sported a casual sweatshirt and a navy baseball cap in the video, also poked fun at his marriage to the 41-year-old 7th Heaven alum in his caption.

“From now on I’m only going by ‘Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend,’” Timberlake wrote on Tuesday.

The Social Network actor and Biel started dating in 2007, five years before they tied the knot. The twosome share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, and renewed their vows in October 2022.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you,” the Sinner producer gushed via Instagram at the time, noting they held a second wedding ceremony in Italy at the same site of their first nuptials.

After more than a decade together, Biel opened up about how the pair navigated their “ups and downs” during an interview in April 2022.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” the Candy actress told Access Hollywood at the time. “I just feel really proud of it. … I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Timberlake, for his part, praised Biel earlier this month in a thoughtful Mother’s Day tribute.

“This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass,” he gushed via Instagram on Sunday, May 14, alongside a carousel of rare family photos. “You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!”

The Palmer star also signed his sweet note from “Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to,” referring to the couple’s sons and himself.