Jimmy Fallon Says Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Baby Is ‘So Cute’

New arrival! Jimmy Fallon gushed about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s second child on Monday, November 30.

“So cute,” the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 46, told Entertainment Tonight of the little one. “Oh, my gosh — adorable and already funny.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, who is the father of daughters Winnie, 7, and Frances, 5, went on to say that he would gift Timberlake, 39, “a binky” for Christmas for his infant.

News broke in September that the Grammy winner and Biel, 38, had welcomed baby No. 2. Brian McKnight first confirmed the addition, telling Hollywood Life that the couple had “a new baby.”

Later that same month, Timberlake’s former ‘NSync bandmate Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight that he had seen pictures of the newborn — but wouldn’t share the baby’s sex or name. “That’s a good question,” the Mississippi native, 41, told the outlet at the time. “Justin would kill me.”

The Out of Sync author added that the little one was “so cute, of course,” explaining, “It’s Justin and Jessica!”

The pair are also the parents of son Silas, 5, who was born in 2015. Three years later, Timberlake told Beats 1 that he wanted to have “as many kids” as possible with the actress.

“I’ve never felt more inept in my life,” the “Cry Me a River” singer joked of parenthood in 2018. “You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for. … I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again … and hopefully they turn out to be a good human being.”

He and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 in Italy. While the Tennessee native was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar in November 2019, Timberlake apologized for his behavior via Instagram.

“I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” the Trolls voice actor wrote at the time. “I drank way too much that night.”