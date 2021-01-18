Screen time! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s son Silas has a new favorite hobby, but the 5-year-old’s parents are not quite sure how to feel about it yet.

“We got him a Nintendo Switch,” the “Better Days” singer, 39, said during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, January 18, before taking a dramatic pause and widely opening his eyes. “It’s like child crack. Can I say that on daytime?”

As Ellen DeGeneres cracked up, Timberlake joked that he already regrets buying the video game console.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a child when you threaten to take their technology away, but it’s like, ‘C’mon, Daddy, don’t do me that way,’” he said.

While Silas is also “into Legos,” the former ‘NSync member assured fans that his eldest son does not spend all day indoors staring at the TV and playing with toys.

“He likes golf, but I’m not pressing it ‘cause I want him to like it if he likes it,” he explained. “He’s fast and he’s active, so he’s very good at tennis.”

Silas has also adjusted to becoming a big brother. During Monday’s interview, Timberlake confirmed for the first time that he and Biel, 38, secretly welcomed their second child, a son named Phineas, in 2020. The couple’s friends Brian McKnight, Lance Bass and Jimmy Fallon previously made headlines for spilling the beans about their new addition.

“Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it,” the “Mirrors” crooner told DeGeneres, 62. “But you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

The talk show host went on to tell viewers how Timberlake and the 7th Heaven alum had broken the news of their second pregnancy to her over FaceTime.

“You said, ‘Hey, do you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach,” she recalled. “You were like, ‘We’re having another baby!’”

The Grammy winner then confirmed that DeGeneres was “one of the first people outside of our immediate family” to find out about the news.

Timberlake and Biel started dating in January 2007 and got engaged in December 2011. They married in Italy in October 2012 and welcomed Silas in April 2015.