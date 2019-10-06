



In the dark! Lin-Manuel Miranda’s sons, Sebastian and Francisco, don’t know that their dad is famous.

“They know I show up on TV sometimes, but they also have no idea [why],” the Tony winner, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, October 2, at the Freestyle Love Supreme opening night. “They know that Daddy makes things up, and I think they’re very proud of that. That makes me very proud.”

The Hamilton creator and his lawyer wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed their eldest, Sebastian, 4, in 2014. He became a big brother in February 2018 when Francisco, 20 months, arrived.

Miranda shows his love for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology grad, 37, by “taking the morning shift,” he told Us. “[I take] one kid to school and, like, let her sleep in,” the Oscar winner explained. “She slept until noon today because I was gone for so long. I was filming in Wales and she had two weeks holding down the fort, so my job for the next few weeks is just take the morning shift and be there with coffee when she wakes up.”

The composer works hard to keep the romance alive with his wife while raising two little ones. He told Us in July: “I’m doing my best, just like everyone else. “I check in [with her] as much as I can. Every decision is a joint decision.”

Miranda added, “You have children and you have responsibilities and it’s a life you’re agreeing to live together. You want to grow in the same direction.”

He and Nadal wed in September 2010. The couple met in high school in New York, but didn’t reconnect via Facebook until 2005.

Now that the pair have two toddlers at home, they have their hands full juggling them. “It’s divide and conquer,” the Emmy winner explained in May 2018. “‘You take that one, I’ll take this one.’ I feel like we’re tag-teaming.”

