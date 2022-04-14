Like mother, like daughter! Jenna Dewan’s 8-year-old child, Everly, is a dancing queen like her mom.

“We’ve always had this joke that coming from two dance parents, she just had no interest at all,” the Come Dance With Me judge, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 13, referencing her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. “Recently, she’s wanted to take up Irish dancing … on her own accord.”

The Gracefully You author went on to say that the little one was inspired by river dancers, adding, “She was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to do that.’ And now she’s going to Irish dance classes. She is so serious about it. She loves it. We are in it to win it … in her own way. That’s very Evie. She wants to do things in her own unique way. It’s so cool.”

The former World of Dance host, who split from Tatum, also 41, in 2018, is also the mother of son Callum, 2, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

The toddler already has “a little swag [and] a little bounce” like his Tony-award winning dad, 46, Dewan told Us on Wednesday.

“He already has a bit of an inclination for rhythm and music,” the Connecticut native explained. “So we’ll see. I’m very big on not pushing [my interests] on my kids because I want them to find what they’re uniquely interested in. But yeah, they’re finding it.”

The actress joined Come Dance With Me with her kids in mind, telling Us that she was “really excited” for Everly and Callum to be able to watch one of her projects.

“It truly was the fastest ‘yes’ I’ve ever given,” the Rookie star explained. “I loved the idea of young stars asking one of their parents to come dance with them who have never danced before. … I was this young dancer that was constantly dancing, and my mom was the one supporting me and driving me back and forth to dance classes. And I just thought, ‘What would have happened if I blended that together?’”

The former Flirty Dancing host, who loves her “dance party household,” noted that the show has “a lot of emotional connection” and “a lot of heart.”

Come Dance With Me premieres on CBS and Paramount+ Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

