Putting herself first. Adele made headlines in May 2020 when she debuted a slimmer figure — and people have been talking ever since.

The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer’s weight loss came after some major changes in her person life. As Adele’s music dominated the music world, the U.K. native started to focus largely on her family. After welcoming son Angelo in 2012, Adele released her next album three years later. She tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki in 2018 before the couple decided to call it quits the following year.

As the songwriter largely chose to keep herself out of the spotlight, her personal trainer, Pete Geracimo, offered a glimpse at Adele’s investment into her health in May 2020.

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month grueling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”

Five months later, Adele showed off her hard work during her first Saturday Night Live hosting gig. In her monologue, the Oscar winner discussed her weight loss, saying, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but actually because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half that I chose.”

After her memorable appearance on the sketch show, Alan Carr addressed the comments being made about his friend Adele’s dramatic change.

“She’s always been gorgeous with those eyes and those lips,” Carr said during an episode of the U.K. morning show Lorraine in October 2020. “With Adele, you sort of miss the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears, ‘cause it’s the voice. It’s that inspirational, awesome voice! If the voice got skinny, I’d say [there’s a problem].”

The following year, Adele spoke about why she chose to visit the gym more which lead to an almost 100 pound weight loss over the course of two years.

“I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,” she explained in her CBS tell-all interview in November 2021. “They paralyzed me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn’t be able to have any control over my body.”

She noted that working out helped her mental state and that became her priority.

“I had such trust [with my trainer]. And when I worked with him, I had less anxiety. I wasn’t even bothered by my weight but by doing that, it helped me with a lot of things,” Adele shared at the time.

