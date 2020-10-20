Unconditional love! Comedian Alan Carr spoke out about his longtime friend Adele’s dramatic weight loss journey.

“She’s always been gorgeous with those eyes and those lips,” Carr, 44, said on the Tuesday, October 20, episode of U.K. breakfast show Lorraine.

The Alan Carr: Chatty Man writer explained that when it comes to the “Hello” singer, 32, it shouldn’t be about her size, but her talent.

“With Adele, you sort of miss the point if you’re just worried about what size knickers she wears, ‘cause it’s the voice,” he said. “It’s that inspirational, awesome voice! If the voice got skinny, I’d say [there’s a problem].”

The British TV personality’s comments come days after Adele announced on Sunday, October 18, that she will be hosting the Saturday, October 24, episode of Saturday Night Live. The show will be her first public appearance in more than three years.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

The “When We Were Young” singer, who hasn’t released new music in five years, has kept a relatively low profile recently, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her plan to release a new album in 2020 was postponed amid COVID-19, but there was speculation after her SNL announcement that she is releasing new music at the end of October.

When a fan asked about whether an album was “coming out today” in June, Adele revealed that she’s focused on staying healthy right now … not a new record.

“Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over,” the “Rolling in the Deep” songstress replied back. “I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

The pandemic hasn’t, however, kept the musician from focusing on her body transformation. The “Skyfall” singer made headlines in January after she was spotted on a tropical getaway with Harry Styles and James Corden. Adele, who was nearly unrecognizable, told a fan that she’d lost 100 pounds.

“She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation,” Meredith Noonan exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We didn’t talk about how she lost it.”

Four months later, Adele showed off her figure in a little black dress on her 32nd birthday, leaving many celebrity fans in shock.

“Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she captioned a photo of her slimmer self in May.

Chrissy Teigen commented on the British singer’s new look, writing, “I mean are you kidding me.”

Rita Wilson added: “Sending you so much love! Looking gorgeous!”

Physician assistant and registered dietitian Heather Struhl told Us the same month that she “estimated that from 2008 to present, it appears like Adele has lost approximately 150 pounds.”