Adele showed off her fit and toned figure as she saluted her idol Beyoncé and her new release, Black Is King, in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 1.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️,” the “Hello” singer, 32, captioned a photo that showed her kneeling down beside a TV with an image from the visual album — which was released on Friday, July 31 — behind her. Adele is wearing the same top as Beyoncé and black leggings.

The British singer’s love for Beyoncé, 38, goes way back, with Adele admitting in interviews that she has been a fan since she was 11 and telling Rolling Stone in 2011 that she had “a full-blown anxiety attack” when she met the former Destiny’s Child singer and told her, “When I listen to you I feel like I’m listening to God.”

Beyoncé is equally as enamored, telling Vanity Fair in December 2015 that “it is so easy to talk to” Adele and “be around her.”

“She’s funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary,” the “Formation” singer added. “The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human I’ve ever met.”

Then in 2017, when Adele won the Grammy for Album of the Year, she praised Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade during her acceptance speech.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said onstage. “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyoncé.”

Adele revealed her staggering weight loss in January, while on vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles.

The singer, who shares son Angelo, 7, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, told a fan that she had “lost around 100 pounds.”

Her former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, told Us Weekly at the time that Adele’s new body is “90 percent” due to a better diet.

“I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately,” she told Us in January. “The path to lose weight is not really a lot of exercise. It’s actually your mouth. And I tell all my clients, ‘You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you’re not going to see success.’ That’s the real truth.”

In June, Adele, who hasn’t released new music since 2015’s 25, responded to a fan who asked when she’s going to release her next album.

“Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient ♥️,” she replied.