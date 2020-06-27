Adele posted two new photos on Saturday, June 27, after losing an estimated 70 lbs and responded to a fan about when they can expect new music.

The Grammy winner, 32, shared a pic on Instagram showing her performing at the Glastonbury music festival in England in 2016 along with a smiley face emoji.

“Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!!” a fan commented. “Tell me now!!!!”

“Of course it’s not,” the “Someone Like You” singer replied. “Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient ❤️”

Adele followed up that post a few hours later with a photo of herself crouched by her television as she watched her performance. In the first pic, the Oscar winner wore a loose-fitting white T-shirt and gray sweatpants and held a portable fan, while the second photo showed her wearing the same bespoke, hand-embroidered Chloé dress that she wore at Glastonbury. “5 ciders in,” she captioned the pics along with an OK emoji.

The British singer’s fans are understandably impatient for new music, as she hasn’t released an album since 2015’s 25.

The singer, who split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019 after two years of marriage, teased her new music earlier this year, telling guests at a friends’ wedding to “expect my album in September.”

During a vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles in January, the “Hello” singer — who shares son Angelo, 7, with her ex-husband — revealed a more slender figure and told a fan that she had “lost around 100 pounds.”

Her former Pilates instructor, Camila Goodis, told Us Weekly at the time that Adele’s new body is “90 percent” due to a better diet.

“Do I think that she exercised crazy? I don’t,” Goodis told Us in January. “I think she did change her lifestyle, like eating better, exercising moderately. The path to lose weight is not really a lot of exercise. It’s actually your mouth. And I tell all my clients, ‘You can exercise 10 hours a day, if your diet is poor, you’re not going to see success.’ That’s the real truth.”

Registered dietitian and physician assistant Heather Struhl told Us that she estimated the singer had lost approximately 70 pounds. “This appears to have been a gradual weight loss over the past several months, which is optimal for health,” Struhl added.