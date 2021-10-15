When she sings, everyone stops and listens. Adele dropped new music for the first time in nearly six years, and her famous fans came out in droves to show support.

The Grammy winner, 33, released “Easy on Me” on Thursday, October 14. The song is the first single from her upcoming album, 30, which will be out on November 19.

“There ain’t no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can’t deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up,” Adele sings in the heartbreaking ballad, seemingly hinting at her divorce from Simon Konecki, which she finalized in March. (The exes share 8-year-old son Angelo.)

The Brit teased via Instagram on Wednesday, October 13, that her fourth studio album will address “the most turbulent period of my life” as she was “certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago.” She noted that although she relies on “routine and consistency to feel safe,” she found herself “knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

She continued: “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

Adele opened up on Friday, October 15, about the lengthy process of creating 30. “I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it,” she said on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James. “I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people’s that I loved, discovering new artists on SoundCloud or whatever.”

The “Hello” songstress revealed that making music again was healing for her. “It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to my own bloody songs as I was writing them. … But yeah, it was bloody hard work to make [this album],” she shared. “I was singing things I didn’t even realize I was feeling or thinking.”

