Looking sharp! Machine Gun Kelly walked the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet solo — and he didn’t exactly dress for comfort.

The “Bloody Valentine” artist, 32, turned heads in a purple blazer and matching dress bottoms at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. His top was adorned with pointy rods, and spikes covered his pants all the way down to his black boots. Kelly (born Colson Baker) went shirtless beneath his jacket and accessorized with silver rings and yellow nail polish.

Kelly arrived on the red carpet without fiancée Megan Fox, to whom he proposed in January. Before showing up at the ceremony, the Bird Box actor sent a shout-out to his fans via his Instagram Story.

“The gang who voted — thank you!” he captioned a black-and-white photo while getting ready. “I have faith in us. We’re bringing it home tonight. XX.”

The Nerve star was nominated for Favorite Rock Artist — which he won at the 2021 event. He faced stiff competition from Imagine Dragons, The Lumineers, Måneskin and Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sunday and walked away with the trophy once again. His record Mainstream Sellout, which was released in March, is also up for Favorite Rock Album.

Kelly’s solo night out comes as he and Fox, 36, prepare for their next chapter together. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple are “secretly planning their wedding” but have not decided on a date for their nuptials yet.

“They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today,” the insider added. “It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He’s not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him.”

The Transformers actress and the songwriter “have their differences at times,” per the source. “There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. … It got really bad between them. He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”

The insider told Us: “They are spiritually connected and have this deep-rooted love for each other that’s unbreakable.”

Kelly is known for his raising eyebrows — and he’s had his fair share of outrageous moments this year alone. After playing a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in June, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist celebrated at an afterparty that took a surprising turn.

“I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” he said in footage uploaded via his Instagram Story before smashing a champagne glass over his head, causing his face to bleed.

