Just when you think the “twin flames” have shocked you before! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s weekend in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards is making headlines for several reasons — including the actress sharing the dirty details.

The 36-year-old New Girl alum shared an NSFW text exchange — seemingly with her stylist — from Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday, May 16.

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” Fox wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji.

The reply she received read, “I hate you 😂😂😂. I’ll fix it.”

Earlier in the evening, Fox and Kelly, 32, walked the red carpet at the BBMAs.

“I feel great! I don’t have to do anything — I did all my work. He still has to perform,” Fox, who rocked a David Koma gown with a high slit and gloves, told E! on the carpet.

“I’m honored they’re letting us do a fan-favorite instead of a single,” the musician, who wore a spiky Dolce & Gabbana suit, said ahead of his “Twin Flame” performance. “So it feels like an honor to show my artistry instead of what’s hot on radio. Appreciate that.”

When Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Sin City on Sunday, May 15, he sparked speculation that he and Fox had quietly wed.

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he told the audience. Kelly later told the crowd, “And this is for our unborn child.”

Fox and Kelly, who have been dating for more than two years, got engaged in January. Despite him referring to the Transformers star as his spouse on stage, he called her his “fiancée” during the red carpet interview.

“It’s my fiancée’s birthday at midnight so we’re celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth,” he told E!.

Fox added, “I’m boring. I don’t drink but I’m sure he’ll go off for me.”

During another red carpet interview, Kelly revealed he penned “Twin Flame” two years ago to the day.

“He wrote it for me and I, like, ran home and my mom happened to be staying with me at the time. And I was like, ‘Mom, listen, Colson just wrote me this song.’ And I played it for her,” Fox recalled to Access Hollywood on Sunday. “I played it for her and she was like, ‘Well, that’s my future son-in-law. I know that right away.’”

