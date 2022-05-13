Color-coordinated on the red carpet! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stunned at the Good Mourning premiere with matching pink ensembles.

The “Bloody Valentine” performer, 32, and the Jennifer’s Body actress, 35, stepped out at the Thursday, May 12, premiere of their stoner comedy, holding hands. Kelly (real name Colson Baker) wore a dapper Dolce & Gabbana floral suit while the Tennessee native chose a strapless gown in a lighter shade of the rosy hue.

Kelly — who popped the question to Fox earlier this year — cast his love in his directorial debut, which is set for a May 20 release.

“I just think she’s comedically genius,” the “Emo Girl” crooner told Entertainment Tonight of his better half on Thursday. “I think she’s so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor.”

He continued: “It’s so funny, I was trying to make her not look like Megan Fox. I was like, ‘We should put an old lady wig on you,’ and she was like, ‘I got this,’ and she was her and she was Kennedy. And Kennedy was kind of like an ode to Reagan from New Girl. So, everything was kind of meta.”

The twosome, who initially met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, announced their engagement in January after less than two years of dating.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Holiday in the Sun actress captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox concluded: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

While the duo’s PDA-heavy romance has continued to make headlines, the mother of three — she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — was initially surprised by the timing of her beau’s proposal.

“She had no idea it was coming,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “The two performed a ritual involving their blood to symbolize the two of them becoming one.”

Scroll below to see the pair’s date night at the Good Mourning premiere: