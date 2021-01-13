A different approach! It’s not uncommon to hear about celebrities’ dietary restrictions from time to time. For many stars, abiding by a gluten-free lifestyle specifically has been beneficial and often necessary.

Gluten is a group of proteins that are found in grains such as wheat and rye. Removing it from one’s diet can help to improve symptoms tied to celiac disease — an immune reaction to gluten consumption — as well as other medical issues.

Kourtney Kardashian, for instance, previously spoke about how she and her three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick have eliminated both gluten and dairy from their diets.

“I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained in a 2016 blog post on her former app. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet.”

The Poosh founder noted that she doesn’t believe “everyone needs to eat this way,” but that her family “had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Jessica Alba suffers from many food-related allergies, which have ultimately resulted in her eliminating things such as gluten from her diet. She has also ensured that her children — Honor, Haven and Hayes — with husband Cash Warren abide by a similar diet.

“I was allergic to so many foods — almost everything, and anything with seeds. So, I’m very careful what I introduce to my kids as far as new foods into their diet,” she told Gluten Free & More in 2012. “As I’ve grown older, I realize that a lot of what I’m allergic to is actually the chemicals, preservatives, pesticides, nitrates and sulfates in the foods themselves. Chemicals are sprayed on fruits and vegetables and that’s what I react to.”

The Honest Beauty founder added, “When I eliminate all that from my diet and when I eat organic, I’m fine. I also have to read labels on products that I bring into our home.”

Before cutting out gluten, talks show host Elizabeth Hasselbeck’s issue with celiac disease was initially misdiagnosed and she didn’t know why she often felt ill.

“Sometimes I would find myself under my desk or pulling over on the side of the road to lie on my side in my beat-up Jetta,” the former View cohost told Everyday Health in 2011. “I felt as though I kept hitting roadblock after roadblock with health, and at the age of 23, there was no way I should have been feeling the way I felt.”

Scroll down to discover which of your favorite stars are gluten-free.