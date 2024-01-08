Alabama Barker wanted to discover just how relaxed of a parent her dad, Travis Barker, really is.

Alabama, 18, asked her “strict but not strict dad” Travis, 48, hypothetical questions about his parenting style in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, January 7.

“Would you consider yourself strict?” Alabama asked Travis, to which he immediately replied, “No.”

Alabama then questioned her dad on what he would do if he found out “the next day” that she had snuck out of the house.

“I would tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on restriction,” he shared.

In another hypothetical scenario, Alabama asked Travis what would happen if she “went out with a boy and just completely stopped answering” her dad’s phone calls. The musician admitted that he would “come to [her] location and would find [her].”

Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and son Rocky, 2 months, with wife Kourtney Kardashian. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Later in the video, Alabama asked her dad what he would do if she ever came home “high or drunk,” and Travis replied that he would tell her to “never do it again.”

Some other questions Alabama posed included whether she’s allowed to have guy friends over, have a boy in her room with the door closed or drive to a guy’s house by herself at night.

While Travis was OK with her having guys over “if [he’s’] home,” he doesn’t want his daughter to lock herself in a room with a boy “without [him] coming to check on [her].” The Blink-182 drummer also noted that he doesn’t think it’s safe for her to drive to a guy’s house alone late in the evening.

Alabama then moved on from talking about boys to asking what would happen if her car ever got towed.

“Towed? Hmm, I would have you find out where it got towed to,” Travis replied before noting that he would make Alabama pay for it.

“What would you do if I hit my car?” she asked. Travis, ever the caring dad, responded, “I don’t really care about the car, I worry about if you’re OK.”

When it comes to school, Travis said he doesn’t mind if his kids get “lower than a C” in class, but he won’t tolerate skipping school.

“I would start doing school with you,” he joked.

At the end of the clip, Alabama asked her followers to tell her whether Travis “passed the vibe check.”

Alabama has previously praised her dad for being a good parent.

In September 2023, Alabama took to Instagram to share an adorable message from Travis, which read, “You are my everything.” She captioned the photo, “You’re truly the best dad.”