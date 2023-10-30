Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘So Different Than Her Sisters’

According to Travis Barker, there’s more to Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters than the versions of themselves portrayed on The Kardashians.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Sunday, October 29, the Blink-182 drummer, 47, opened up sharing his romance with Kardashian, 44, on reality TV. He was initially annoyed that it took fans a minute to discover “the Travis that’s with Kourtney also plays drums in Blink.”

“Yeah, that’s what I f—k do. I’m a drummer. Celebrity is not my identity. Or Kourt’s,” he told the outlet “She’s so different than her sisters.” Kourtney is the eldest of her five siblings, followed by Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Barker went on to credit his and Kourtney’s marriage with helping him heal from the trauma of his 2008 plane crash, which killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. “I think the power of love really helped me,” he shared. “Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us.”

In April 2021, Kourtney took her then-boyfriend on his first flight since the accident along with her mom, Kris Jenner, and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The group departed on a private jet to travel from Los Angeles to Cabo, Mexico. One year later, he traveled via plane once again for his and Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, which documented earlier this year in the Hulu special Til Death Do Us Part.

It was the couple’s nuptials that sparked a feud between Kourtney and Kim, 43. Four months after Kourtney walked down the aisle in a Dolce and Gabbana dress, she accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity” as Kim teamed with the fashion label for a Milan Fashion Week collaboration in September 2022.

Kim followed up Kourtney’s accusations by explaining she did not select any items Kourtney wore at the wedding for her collaboration — and pointed out similarities between Kourtney’s wedding and her 2014 overseas nuptials with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim claimed in a confessional during a July episode of The Kardashians. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”

The sisters ultimately made amends during the show’s October 12 episode after Kourtney reached out by sending Kim a picture of their late father, Robert Kardashian, in college.

However, fans have continued to speculate that Barker played a part in the pair’s feud as he called Kim “hot” in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say.

Barker called the speculation “ridiculous” in his interview with the Los Angeles Times, adding, “I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. … That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’”