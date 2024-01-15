Shanna Moakler is seemingly trying to quiet speculation about her relationship with daughter Alabama.

Moakler, 48, took to Instagram Story on Saturday, January 13, to share a gift she received from the 18-year-old. “Beautiful crystal my daughter @alabamaluellabarker got me. I love it,” she wrote alongside a photo of an amethyst stone.

That same day, the former beauty pageant queen uploaded a snap of Alabama, writing, “My beautiful girl.”

Moakler’s posts come shortly after her tell-all podcast appearance, which included accusations that her ex-husband Travis Barker created distance between her and their children.

Related: Shanna Moakler's Ups and Downs With Her, Travis Barker's Kids Feuding family. Shanna Moakler and her two children with ex Travis Barker are no strangers to butting heads on social media. The former pageant queen gave birth to son Landon and daughter Alabama in 2003 and 2005, respectively. She and the Blink 182 rocker went on to briefly split in 2006 after two years of […]

“Parental alienation is a real thing. I raised all my kids and I did a good job,” she said on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “My kids and I never had any bumps in the road until my ex-husband [Travis] started dating a Kardashian crew. I’m very confident in who I am as a mother. I’m very close with my kids.”

Moakler shares son Landon, 20, and Alabama with Barker. Following his split from Moakler in 2008, Barker, 48, has also maintained a close relationship with his ex-wife’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

“That s—t was all getting played out in the press,” she continued on Wednesday, referring to Barker moving on with Kourtney Kardashian. “I just got f—king hammered. And bullied. And over my f–king kids. Who does that to someone with their own children? F–k you, that family.”

Related: Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler’s Ups and Downs: Explosive Divorce and More Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s relationship has been plagued with custody battles, cheating accusations and more. The former spouses originally called it quits in 2006 after two years of marriage and the arrival of son Landon and daughter Alabama. For the next two years, however, they continued an on-and-off relationship before finalizing their divorce in […]

One day after the episode made waves, Alabama posted a quote on Instagram Stories that some fans took as a response. “Once you stop relying on other individuals your life will become so much better,” the quote read. “Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

Moakler’s periods of estrangement from her children first made waves when Alabama claimed in April 2021 that her mother was absent from her life.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?” Alabama wrote to her Instagram followers at the time. “Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Been Candid About Complicated Relationships With Their Parents Over the years, stars including Jennette McCurdy and Macaulay Culkin have discussed hitting rock bottom with their parents. The iCarly alum broke down the abuse she faced because of her mother, Debra McCurdy, in her memoir, I Am Glad My Mom Died. “Of course, there are moments where I fantasize that my mom would’ve apologized […]

Moakler denied her children’s “false” claims, exclusively telling Us Weekly one month later, “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

Barker and Kardashian, 44, for their part, haven’t publicly addressed the drama and are currently focused on their 2-month-old son, Rocky.