Celebrity News

Biggest Kardashian-Jenner Family Moments of 2023: From Kourtney’s Baby to Kim’s Acting Career

By
Biggest Kardashian-Jenner Moments of 2023
14
Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner family had a very memorable 2023, which was filled with babies, breakups and more bombshell moments.

The year started out with Us Weekly breaking the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits after dating on and off for five years.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source shared with Us in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on-again, off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, subsequently moved on with Timothée Chalamet. After taking her romance with Chalamet public, Jenner offered an update on her coparenting dynamic with Scott.

“It’s going … I think we’re doing the best job that we can do,” she told WSJ. Magazine in October.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian shocked her fans when she announced in June that she was expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker. (The Poosh founder also shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, has two teenage kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.)

Three months after her pregnancy reveal, Kardashian opened up about how she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery ahead of her fourth child’s arrival. Kardashian and Barker’s son, Rocky, was born in October.

Scroll down for a recap of the year’s most memorable Kardashian-Jenner moments:

